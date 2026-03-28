Hotbed of geopolitics in the hot sands of Middle East

Like the hot sands of the Arabian peninsula, in recent history West Asia (more commonly referred to by the Eurocentric term "Middle East"), has been a heated terrain of war and various conflicts. While the US, Iran and Israel are engaged in a war that is reverberating across the globe, manifested in fuel shortage, economic crises and food insecurity, the unrest in the region is not new.

The Israel occupation of Palestine, the Gulf wars, the unrest in Syria and other conflicts have been more than just a thorn in the flesh for the people there. And it is exactly these predicaments that are the subject of the book ''Geopolitics of Terrorism in the Sands'' by Commodore Mohammad Abdur Razzak (retd).