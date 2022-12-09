Rohingya women and girls need our support and solidarity

In the camps now, women and girls are the most helpless and powerless as formal education and economic opportunities that help women be empowered are largely missing. And consequently, it makes them vulnerable to abuse, violence, trafficking, and exploitation. I have seen that survivors of sexual and gender-based violence often become so devastated that they don’t want to live anymore, and it often leaves long-term consequences on their mental health.

After any sexual and GBV incident, as a response, survivors are provided with comprehensive information so they can make informed choices. The most important needs of a survivor are health, justice and support to heal from the trauma. I have had various training on gender-based violence and I have learnt that the needs of a survivor often fall into four categories - safety, health, psychosocial and legal. But what is often seen that people go to judge the survivor instead of support. The most terrible thing is that people often do not know what it means to be judgmental, or what are the non-judgmental and healing statements.

The idea of gender equality and equal opportunities and education for all is always said to be an important prerequisite for achieving sustainable development goals. It is true that eradication of gender-based violence takes time and it is a process more than one-stop achievement. So, ultimately all it requires is the access to quality education for all and to make people aware of it and to make public places safe for women and girls.