Why has BNP suddenly turned around?

Shawon Prodhan, the Jubo Dal activist who was killed in Narayanganj, would work in a garage. Shawon Bhuiyan who was killed in Munshiganj, would ride a 'mishuk' (rudimentary auto-rickshaw). The two activists killed in Bhola were also from very ordinary families. It is the participation of such ordinary people that ushers in change through movements and struggles. There are the foolish who believe that the participation of the middle and upper classes is important for political change. But the middle class is caught up in all sorts of tensions. A host of considerations keep them away from actually joining movements and struggles. And it hasn't been heard that the upper class ever carried out any revolution anywhere in the world. This wealthy class is washed away in the tide of the poverty-stricken people.

Alongside the involvement of the common people, another significant aspect of BNP's ongoing movement, is that it has managed to generate people's confidence without even any hartals (general strikes) or blockades. BNP has not taken up any fiery or violent movement. It is carrying out programmes openly in the day time. The BNP leaders and activists at various places are joining in these programmes, carrying national flags. During the Arab Spring, we saw in Cairo's Tahrir Square or in the Tunisian capital Tunis, people in processions, demanding democracy with national flags in the hands. The protagonists of the Arab Spring in Egypt, Libya and Tunisia, wrapped themselves in the national flag and joined rallies. In Turkey, Erdogan's supporters thwarted a coup, taking to the streets with the national flag at night. We saw the people with flags in hand during the demonstrations in Chile. The Iraqis are still waging a movement in Iraq, flags in hand. The national flag gives the people a boost when waging a movement against any misrule. It inspires their desire for democracy.

It is clear that BNP is not resorting to violence, but is endeavouring to add a different dimension to their movement. Till now, BNP has not taken up any vengeful programmes. They are being assaulted, exposing the violent nature of Awami League and the police. As the election approaches, all sorts of violent incidents will be instigated. It is difficult to tell how far BNP will be able to distance itself from violence and begin its movement along with other political parties.