Autocracy may emerge if democratic system obstructed

In the unfinished memoirs of Bangabandhu we have seen he has repeatedly talked about the respect of the different opinions of the people and creating scope for democratic forces to flourish. In his 7 March speech, we heard him speaking for social, economic, political and cultural freedom. How far a person enjoys freedom to fearlessly and spontaneously express his or her opinion, is closely connected to cultural freedom. If the democratic environment cannot be maintained, these rights cannot be protected and at the same time freedom of the people is not possible.
People of this country have fought for the overall emancipation through different movements, demanding autonomy since the language movement of 1952. If any government in power wants to obstruct the democratic trend, the outcome is not beneficial for anyone. They may even have to face undemocratic backlash. Autocratic forces may appear if a democratic system is hindered. Its liability falls on the ruling regime.
* Sultana Kamal is a rights activist.