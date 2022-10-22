Opinion

Autocracy may emerge if democratic system obstructed

Sultana Kamal

There will be various opinions in a healthy democratic environment. Different doors will remain open. All will not be in favour of the same opinion. That is the beauty of democracy. Creating obstacles to the democratic activities of the opposition reminds one of the intolerable autocratic system. This is not warranted in a democratic system. The national election is drawing near. This time people look for different alternatives among the political parties. People want a reflection of their opinions. This right of participation and partnership of the people is the most important condition of a democratic system. Violation of that condition means inviting danger for democracy. As a result, the situation may turn volatile.  A political stalemate is created by this, and in such a situation undemocratic forces are inspired. Those who wait for an opportunity come out into the light, emerging from the darkness. Their activities increase. The path for the democratic rights of the people shrinks. All democratic forces need to be alert so that such a situation is not created.

In the unfinished memoirs of Bangabandhu we have seen he has repeatedly talked about the respect of the different opinions of the people and creating scope for democratic forces to flourish. In his 7 March speech, we heard him speaking for social, economic, political and cultural freedom. How far a person enjoys freedom to fearlessly and spontaneously express his or her opinion, is closely connected to cultural freedom. If the democratic environment cannot be maintained, these rights cannot be protected and at the same time freedom of the people is not possible.

People of this country have fought for the overall emancipation through different movements, demanding autonomy since the language movement of 1952. If any government in power wants to obstruct the democratic trend, the outcome is not beneficial for anyone. They may even have to face undemocratic backlash. Autocratic forces may appear if a democratic system is hindered. Its liability falls on the ruling regime.

* Sultana Kamal is a rights activist.

