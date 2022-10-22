Autocracy may emerge if democratic system obstructed

There will be various opinions in a healthy democratic environment. Different doors will remain open. All will not be in favour of the same opinion. That is the beauty of democracy. Creating obstacles to the democratic activities of the opposition reminds one of the intolerable autocratic system. This is not warranted in a democratic system. The national election is drawing near. This time people look for different alternatives among the political parties. People want a reflection of their opinions. This right of participation and partnership of the people is the most important condition of a democratic system. Violation of that condition means inviting danger for democracy. As a result, the situation may turn volatile. A political stalemate is created by this, and in such a situation undemocratic forces are inspired. Those who wait for an opportunity come out into the light, emerging from the darkness. Their activities increase. The path for the democratic rights of the people shrinks. All democratic forces need to be alert so that such a situation is not created.