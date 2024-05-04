Iran-Israel tensions escalate: Heightened conflict risks in ME

Since last October, the situation in Gaza has been painfully evident to the global community. Israel's actions have shockingly disregarded international conventions and resolutions aimed at peace. Tragically, over this period, at least 34,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with 76,000 more sustaining injuries due to Israeli assaults on Gaza. Despite calls for restraint from various allies, including the US, Israel has persisted in its actions. The recent abstention from voting against ceasefire in Gaza in UN Security Council indicates a significant shift towards ending this largely one-sided conflict.

Amidst this tense atmosphere, Israel further escalated tensions by attacking the Iranian consulate in Syria on 1 April. This provocative act occurred during a time when Muslim communities were observing fast and preparing for the Eid festival. The assault resulted in the deaths of two Iranian generals, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Mohammad Hadi Hajriahimi, along with five other Iranian military officers, alleged Hezbollah member Hussein Youssef, and two Syrians. Additionally, two Syrian police officers guarding the consulate were injured. By launching this attack, Israel not only violated Article 51 and 2(4) of the UN Charter but also failed to provide any justifiable rationale for its actions. Experts foresaw that the ramifications of this aggression might prompt a reaction from Iran, potentially rising tensions in the region.

On 13 April, Iran unexpectedly initiated an invasion on Israel which is the first in the history of the enmity between this two countries. The Israeli military reported that over 300 drones and missiles were launched towards Israel. They claimed that nearly all were successfully intercepted by their defenses, with support from the US, UK, France, and other nations, preventing them from reaching their intended targets. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, and Israel stated that the damage incurred was minimal. This marks the first direct attack by Iran on Israel following several proxy attacks and conflicts.

Experts note a lack of evidence suggesting Iran's support for non-state armed groups targeting Israel, and Iran had never previously launched a direct attack on Israel. This raises questions about Israel's earlier strike on Iran's consulate, which not only violated international conventions but also disregarded Syria's sovereignty. However, that incident occurred on April 1st and was considered a concluded operation. The attack by Iran on April 13th appears to be less about defense and more about retaliation or demonstration of power. It signifies a shift from a defensive posture to a more assertive stance.