Road safety v. Road Transport Act 2018

The enactment of the Road Transport Act (RTA), 2018 appeared like a silver lining in the darkest cloud of incessant road accidents in Bangladesh. But the long dilemma in the enforcement of the law and controversial amendment initiatives are diminishing the beacon of hope among all quarters except transports owners and their workers.

The RTA was an aftermath of more than 10 years of movements by large strata of people including students. The formulation of the law aimed at ensuring road safety, averting accidents and restoring discipline to the roads.

The RTA is a big breakthrough in extending the legislative landscape on road safety, replacing the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1983. But it is frustrating as the law is yet to commence in full even after elapse of over two and half years. The government is in a dilemma over balancing the interests of passengers and that of vehicle owners with their workers.