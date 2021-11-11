Rohingya refugee camps most unsafe for women

Have you ever wondered what happens to women and girls when a society or community is forcibly displaced and becomes refugees in another country? We all know about the kind of horrific and disturbing atrocities Rohingya people experienced in 2017 and the way they were made to flee their homes in Myanmar. The Rohingya crisis is more than four years old now. It has often been on world news over the years. I have been working in refugee camps for over three years and have experience of directly working with refugee women, girls and children. I have seen and felt the life of helpless Rohingya women, girls and children living with growing violence, abuse and exploitation in the camps.

In such humanitarian situations, women and children become the most vulnerable. Early marriage, sexual violence and exploitation are often understandably inescapable for many coercive circumstantial factors. In the camps, as a matter of fact, early marriage and polygamy are some common cultural practices among the Rohingya people. Sexual and gender based violence is also reported to be soaring. According to a report by UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), insecurity, increased risks of sexual and gender based violence, breakdown of rule of law and state authority, lack of access to education, the stigma of pregnancy outside marriage, increased poverty are some factors that contribute to the early or forced marriage. The Rohingya predicament is no exception to this.