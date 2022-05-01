Roots of the Sri Lankan crisis

The government preferred to take expensive loans without conditions on how it should be used, to cheaper money under stringent conditions. The World Bank and the ABD would want to know how their money will be used. But the ISBs have no such conditions. In Sri Lanka, very often, ISB proceeds are used for politically-oriented but loss-making projects. By 2019, 56% of the foreign loans were commercial borrowings. And by 2021, the total foreign debt was US$ 51 billion, most of it from commercial borrowings especially through ISBs. Though China is blamed for the Sri Lankan “debt trap”, Chinese loans account for only 10.5% of Lanka’s foreign debt.

The debt caused by ISBs created a huge re-payment problem. During 2022, Sri Lanka is required to pay back US$ 6.9 billion. Unable to repay, and with just over US$ 1 billion in the reserve, the government rushed to the IMF for help, with India’s assistance. It is expecting relief to the tune of US$ 4 billion. The government also declared a temporary moratorium on debt repayment.

India is delivering loans and material help worth US$ 2.5 billion and the World Bank has given US$ 600 million. China has offered US$ I billion as a “loan to repay its loans”, and US$ 1.5 billion as buyer’s credit. But China has indicated that disbursement will depend on what the IMF has to say about Chinese loans. If the IMF wants Sri Lanka to stop Chinese loans, and Sri Lanka agrees, Sino-Lankan relations will suffer, Ambassador Qi Zhenhong warned.