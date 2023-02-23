Ekushey February, an opportunity for introspection

Bangla Academy organises a book fair in the month of the language movement. The book fair has expanded over time and its fame has spread far and wide. On this occasion, various types of books including literature are also being published. But if you look at the quality, someone may be disappointed in many cases. Anarchy is also going on in the use of language. Subjective use of language on social media is also responsible for this. However, writing in Bengali online has increased a lot. The participation of young people is significant. We need translation and promotion of high-quality literature written in Bengali in widely used languages including English. The 'symbol of the nation's mind' Bangla Academy should also come forward in this work. It should not be forgotten that the Bangla Academy is a direct creation of the language movement.

The fact that 21 February is now declared by UNESCO as 'International Mother Language Day' is an honour for us. To protect the dignity of such recognition, we must again pay attention to protecting the spoken language of small ethnic groups in our country. Arrangements should be made so that their children receive education in their mother tongue and at the same time join the mainstream of development. As the language movement has made us proud, it has also made us responsible for certain tasks, which cannot be avoided. We cannot glorify our own language and country if we fail to advance in education, and culture and become better human resources. In this case, steps should be taken to eliminate discrimination to ensure equality of opportunity.

In addition to working for economic liberation in this country, political and cultural development must be ensured. During the Pakistan era, we rejected the cultural divide and advanced by fostering the democratic spirit, which should not be avoided. We must move forward on the path of unity, not division. We need to nurture progressiveness. In the changing global situation, it is difficult to move forward in a different way between the backward elements in each country. There is no option to proceed in this way. Regarding our non-communal spirit and democratic culture, opportunism and compromise cannot be tolerated. It will cause great disaster in national life. As a result of this, one day it may be seen that even if we can move forward economically, politically and culturally we have fallen far behind. At the core of this fight is education. Therefore, the basis of unity rather than division should be strengthened in the field of education. Unfortunately, despite this progress, state-funded written and printed textbooks are facing unexpected controversies. The power of division is also getting an opportunity to appear with a statement. The supporters of the liberation war should be careful about these things.

February, the commemorative month of the language movement, should also bring us an opportunity for introspection. Let's not get bogged down in the euphoric talk of great achievements that have not yet been achieved or are in danger of being undermined.

* Hiren Pandit is a columnist and a researcher