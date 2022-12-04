End violence against women and save $1.5 trillion a year

Violence against women and girls is not only one of the most pervasive human rights violations, but it also has significant economic costs. And this is proven, the global economy loses $1.5 trillion every year due to the consequences of violence against women, ranging from money spent in hospitals or on law enforcement through to the income lost when victims miss work.



Experience shows us that these alarming figures tend to rise during crises. We recently witnessed an up to 300 per cent increase in domestic violence during the pandemic. Encouragingly, many governments and organisations took robust measures to stem the rising tide of violence. But as the pandemic recedes, the attention towards ending violence is fading with it. We are sleepwalking back into our old ways and failed practices, which the pandemic has demonstrated as ineffective, exposing too many women to men’s violence.

We know violence can be prevented. Studies show that investing in preventive solutions generates multiple returns, yet the continuing economic cost of violence demonstrates that most of our resources go towards intervening after the abuse has happened rather than preventing it from occurring in the first place. This is a much more costly approach, particularly at a time when global growth is slowing sharply, which is escalating poverty and hurting public spending on social services. If we resort to business as usual, the cascading effects will expose more women to violence while shrinking revenues will hinder the capacity of social services to adequately support victims.