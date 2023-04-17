Silent cry of the BCS officers

Sheikh Abdur Rashid has been serving as additional secretary of the home ministry. On 3 November 2008, the home secretary had been invited as chief guest to an event in Dhaka Central Jail to launch a sweater knitting programme aimed at rehabilitating convicts in regular life. As he was otherwise preoccupied at the time, he asked Sheikh Abdur Rashid to go in his stead. Rashid turned up at the event accordingly. At the end of the launch, he stayed on at the request of certain senior jail officials, to watch some comedy and entertainment performances by the prison inmates.

A committee was formed, headed by Rashid's successor, an additional secretary. Without any proof or evidence, they accused Sheikh Abdur Rashid, saying that the programme in the prison had been an insult to the Jail Killing Day. In January 2009 a departmental case was brought about against him and he was made OSD.

The investigation report of the case found Sheikh Abdur Rashid guilty. As a punishment, it was proposed that he take forced retirement in 2011. When PSC refused to impose this punishment, a re-investigation was carried out and he was relieved of charges in September 2016. Even though the re-investigation report was given in November 2012, he was exempted of charges nearly four years later. In the meantime, when his junior colleagues became secretaries and cabinet secretary, he demanded his due promotion. His demand was ignored. This book is the narrative of a deprived, meritorious, honest and hard-working BCS officer.