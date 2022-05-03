‘Sense of humour’ as a communication tool and its ramifications

Apart from my professional life, I also have a personal life with family, friends and relatives, and I can use my sense of humour with them without hesitation. Besides, I also have a social life where I mingle with people in my community while playing sports, attending at cultural events, and other community programmes. I found that using sense of humour effectively as a communication tool with all those three groups-personal, social, and professional can be very challenging and can get overwhelming as I have to play different roles at different times with so many people as a communications practitioner.
To give few examples, I will share few instances from my life. As a working professional, having typical five days insane work schedule, I remain busy all day, leading a team, solving problems, doing trainings, attending meetings and conferences etc. When I come back at late night exhausted, instead of watching or reading any serious news or social media content, I prefer talking or chatting to my family or close friends to make relax my brain. While doing that, I do not need to be very concerned about any joke I make with them and vice versa, which I found very helpful for my mental health.
On the other hand, while communicating with various stakeholders at work, I always have to be very cautious practicing ‘sense of humour’ as a communication tool, keeping the place, people, and platform in mind. The most challenging thing I found while trying to use ‘sense of humour’ is when I communicate with the people who are bonded with me by social relationship. For instance, I have two roommates who have entirely different characteristics from each other. Both of them have become part of my social life as we live under the same roof, share a kitchen and a washroom. We have a social media group of three people for instant message sharing for convenient communication. They perceive my messages differently when I make any joke or share any content.
Recently, I tried using ‘sense of humour’ in a social media group chat where the group members play sports together, fun loving, and we know each other for quite a long time. “Knowing” read assuming one of the members as fun loving, I made a joke as metaphor that most group members found as hilarious while the person I made fun of got offended and left the group! I immediately apologised to him and brought him back to the group but that made me feel very embarrassed.
To conclude, I think using a sense of humour is undoubtedly an effective communication tool, concomitantly, this can be very tricky and sensitive. Effective communication in our everyday life is always challenging and this comes with a lot of practice. So, we have to be very cautious while using that communication tool to avoid any consequences for better connections.
