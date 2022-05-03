‘Sense of humour’ as a communication tool and its ramifications

As a working professional, entrepreneur, social worker, and a former student of communications, practicing emotional intelligence and communicating effectively with multiple stakeholders is part of my everyday life. While studying communications at school, I learnt how ‘sense of humour’ can be used as one of the most effective communication tools to break out the ice to connect with anyone. However, if the other person is not on the same page, or the primary communicator “crosses the limit”, it can be embarrassing or disastrous-take Will Smith-Chris Rock’s slap incident on the 94th Academy Awards as a glaring example.

Emphasising the importance of ‘sense of humour, Chris Anderson in his amazing book ‘Ted Talks’ said, ‘the evolutionary purpose of laughter is to create social bonding, it’s a fantastic tool for building connections’. I one hundred per cent agree with that, and since I started practicing ‘sense of humour’ at personal, professional, and social platforms coming out of my comfort zone, while talking at a conference or while doing interpersonal communication, I have been getting terrific feedback. However, despite getting much positive response, I also found few people got offended by my jokes. This caught my attention and led me to reconsider my practice of ‘sense of humour’.