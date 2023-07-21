Why do farmers face losses during Eid-ul-Azha?

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim estimated that over 10 million (one crore) local cattle were ready to be sold as sacrificial animals during this year’s Eid-ul-Azha. The price of cattle is usually higher during the religious festival but still many farmers face losses and some even fail to sell their cattle.

This year, a large number of cattle remained unsold even after the 3rd day of Eid. This has become a common phenomenon during Eid-Ul Azha over the years. But why is it happening?

The first reason is a miscalculation that most rural farmers make. In the last few years, the number of agro farms has increased exponentially. In these farms, people can purchase cows worth Tk 3.6-4.0 million (Tk 36-40 lakh) a piece. And those cows are not only massive, but also have distinct characteristics. Some of them are imported or are pure breeds. Most importantly, such farms raise these cattle with only the uber rich as its target clients.

But rural farmers don’t realise the difference. They get influenced by the exuberant prices and get a fantasy of selling their cows at similar high prices. They don’t realise that there is very little chance that someone will buy their locally bred cattle at such a high price. And when they don’t adjust their expectations, they can’t attract customers and often end up with unsold cattle.

The second reason is not the farmers' fault as they simply find themselves on the wrong side of the evolution happening in the Eid-ul-Azha cattle markets. With the help of social media, people now can directly contact farmers all across the country and book their cattle way in advance. Moreover, the rise of internet and the Covid-19 situation has taught people to purchase cows and other animals online, which was unthinkable even a few years back. So now, many people buy sacrificial animals long before Eid and this results in fewer customers in the market.

But even if they fail to sell it to qurbani customers, why can't they sell it to butchers or to other farms? The reason lies in the question itself. People usually spend more on cattle than its regular price during Eid-ul-Azha. This makes farmers think that they can feed the cattle anything to fatten them in quick time and people will pay for the extra cost. Their lack of training makes them buy cattle for fattening at a higher price. Moreover, in search of high returns in a small amount of time, they prefer to fatten the cattle in only 2-3 months. That literally adds almost zero weight to the cattle. In training, it is always made clear that they need to keep the cattle for longer periods to achieve the desired profit. However, most rural farmers don’t have any knowledge about breed selection, which results in lower mass gain in cattle.