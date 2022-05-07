Sri Lanka at crossroads as president declares state of emergency

The most striking event on 6 May, apart from the declaration of the state of emergency, was President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ‘requesting’ Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign to pave the way for the establishment of an all-party government with a new prime minister. But while some cabinet ministers supported the president, others did not.

The prime minister has not reacted to this request yet, but earlier he had said that he would quit if the president asked him to go or summarily sacked him. Therefore, there is an expectation that he would resign on Monday. But Mahinda Rajapaksa would be doing so with a heavy heart. By all accounts, he feels that he has been made a scapegoat. The economic and the political mess Sri Lanka finds itself in, had been created principally by the president through a series of disastrous decisions taken arbitrarily since 2019 end when he was voted to power and during the pandemic which followed.

In an interview with Daily Mirror, the prime minister said that he would be happy to sit in the opposition benches in parliament if sent out of the government. In other words, he was saying that he would be an opponent of the government and lead a rebel group of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in and out of parliament.

If he does that, the SLPP would be divided putting the political future of its MPs and others siding with the President in jeopardy, for it is Mahinda Rajapaksa who is the leader of the SLPP and not Gotabaya who is a greenhorn in politics. Recently, Mahinda had shown that he had the support of the SLPP at the provincial and local bodies levels, if not in the parliamentary party.