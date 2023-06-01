Trans-athletes’ in women’s sports: Equalising or discriminating?

Although Lia and a lot of experts believe, trans women are and will certainly not take over women’s sports, the majority female athletes confess otherwise. Last year, BBC interviewed two female athletes who kept their identity anonymous to avoid the social media backlashes.

“You can see all the world records, they are so much further and faster, whatever you want to use than female world records and that should be the evidence itself because trans women are biologically male. So, they are at an advantage. There is so much more that differentiates men and women and so much more benefits that males have than just testosterone.”

Additionally, even most of the trans community are against of this. Caitlyn Jenner, a high profiled former Olympic athlete, opposed trans women in women’s sport claiming it unfair. She stated,

“This is a question of fairness, that's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our schools.”

There were multiple protests and petition on saving women’s sports and multiple opposition to disqualify trans athletes from women sports. Transgender athletes’ participation policies on women’s sports have been either tightened or banned. On March 2023, World Athletics banned transgender women from competing in female sporting events. Critics claimed this ban to be both fair and unfair as ‘there is no such evidence of biological advantages’. World Athletics has also admitted that there had been lack of researches on trans athletes.