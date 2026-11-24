Opinion

Initiative to amend Bank Company Act right step

The Bank Company Act was amended in 2013, 2018 and 2023 during the tenure of the Awami League government, which was ousted from power through the July mass uprising. Those amendments catered to the interests of bank owners, leading to an increase in irregularities and corruption.

The draft amendments to the banking law finalised by the incumbent BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government propose measures to curb family dominance and political influence in the banking sector.

On the issue, Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), shared his views.