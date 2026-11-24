Opinion
Initiative to amend Bank Company Act right step
The Bank Company Act was amended in 2013, 2018 and 2023 during the tenure of the Awami League government, which was ousted from power through the July mass uprising. Those amendments catered to the interests of bank owners, leading to an increase in irregularities and corruption.
The draft amendments to the banking law finalised by the incumbent BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government propose measures to curb family dominance and political influence in the banking sector.
On the issue, Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), shared his views.
Reforming the banking sector has become essential now. The proposals put forward in the draft amendment to the Bank Company Act, 1991, are both appropriate and well-considered.
We have seen how the influence of ministers, members of parliament (MPs), and family members of bank owners devastated the banking sector during the previous regime. The proposed provisions in the Bank Company Act amendment will reduce, at least to some extent, the grip of politically influential figures and dynastic control over bank boards of directors. For instance, the new draft recommends reducing the number of directors from the same family on a bank's board from three to two.
Similarly, the initiative to increase the number of independent directors is sound. Bank boards must include capable, honest, and qualified individuals as experts, which will serve the best interests of the banking sector. However, the concept of an independent director must not remain confined to the label "independent" alone; truly skilled and competent individuals must be appointed to these roles.
There is also merit in the proposal to reduce the tenure of bank board members from 12 years to six years. My observation here is that while the measure is justified, its implementation must be handled with care. If an entire board is reconstituted exclusively with new members overnight, there is a risk of losing institutional stability. Therefore, there should be a proper transition period when implementing such an initiative.
Overall, the burden of defaulted loans in the banking sector is a major cause for concern, yet the issue requires meticulous analysis. It is imperative to recognise three distinct realities surrounding non-performing loans (NPLs).
First, a substantial portion of defaulted loans is a direct reflection of plunder and corruption, the sheer scale of which we witnessed under the fallen regime. While this is a critical reality of loan default, it is not the sole reality.
The second reality is that many borrowers default due to factors entirely beyond their control. For example, an entrepreneur takes out a loan to establish a factory, only to face excessive bureaucratic delays in securing electricity, gas, and necessary regulatory clearances. As a result, many genuine entrepreneurs become trapped in the cycle of loan default.
This second dimension of default must be addressed through solution-oriented measures. A recent Bangladesh Bank circular makes an attempt to open a pathway toward resolving such cases.
There is a third reality as well. In Bangladesh, the banking sector remains the sole source of financing for industrial investment, given the absence of a vibrant capital market and risk capital (equity investment willing to take risks for returns).
The problem here is that the minimum gestation period required for an investment to begin generating returns does not align with bank loan repayment schedules. Banks demand that repayments commence within a short timeframe, causing many—particularly small and medium entrepreneurs—to fall into default.
Accurately identifying these three realities and tailoring policy responses accordingly must also be a central consideration in banking sector reform.
* Hossain Zillur Rahman is a former Adviser to the Caretaker Government and Executive Chairman of the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC).