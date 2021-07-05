The 4th Industrial Revolution: Possibilities, pitfalls and preparedness

The insurgence of automations will also not threaten jobs that require human empathy and ingenuity. Jobs where human guidance or care is needed, like that of teachers and nurses, or creative works like that of artists and authors, cannot be overtaken by smart machines, or at the very least, should not be.

Shamsul Alam, senior secretary of General Economics Division, Bangladesh Planning Commission, recommends a plan for transitioning to 4IR. The plan emphasises technology adaption through smart and competitive trade policies fueled by an expansive manufacturing sector and populated by workers who would be educated and trained in the technologies of tomorrow.

In the core of 4IR lies the rise of advanced technologies, and based on the effect of prior industrial revolutions, the need for specialists and engineers adept in those technologies will rise at a similar pace. Emphasis, therefore, should be placed on strategically guiding the existing workforce to adapt while effectively nurturing the future one to excel. This is where the education system and academia steps in.

To tackle the demand for a generation adept in 4IR, the educational structure of today needs to be upgraded. Before higher studies, students should be familiarized, conceptually, with basic STEM curriculum. However, the updated curriculum should not overbear the young minds with a barrage of technical terms and techniques. A school student should not be tasked with perfecting the fundamentals of a programming or scripting language, rather be taught the interesting and fun ways logic and processes, ones they are familiar with in real life, can be structured and configured by themselves.

The most drastic change in curricular structure should be implemented in universities, where the specialization of knowledge and career occurs. A common issue fresh graduates face when embarking on their careers, as seen in IID’s survey findings, is the discrepancy between what they have been taught and what is required of them in their jobs. Sometimes this discrepancy can even halt or harm their employment opportunities. To mollify this discrepancy, quantitative and digital literacy, computing skills and internship opportunities should be integrated in fields that have not conventionally required it.

For integration, the teaching learning methods – syllabus, content, delivery medium – must be upgraded regularly through a continuous quality inspection. Universities must identify how new technologies transformed and evolved the respective job markets for each major or field. Moreover, blended learning should be employed on existing courses, by incorporating media beyond the conventional yet irreplaceable face-to-face one, to make these more practicable and applicable in a 4IR-centric workforce.