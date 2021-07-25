On a chilly evening of 1 December 1955, at Montgomery, Alabama, Rosa Parks, an African American woman in her early 40s, boarded a city bus to return home after a long day at work. In those days, the buses were segregated, with the first four rows reserved for the whites, while the Black or the “coloured” passengers had to sit at the rear end of the bus even though Blacks composed more than 75% of ridership at the time. As the white section of the bus started filling up, the bus driver ordered Rosa and the three other Black passengers to give up their seats to the whites and to stand the rest of the ride. While the three Black passengers complied, Rosa refused and stayed pinned down to her seat. Angry and flustered, the driver retorted, "Well, I'm going to have you arrested then." Rosa, still clamped to her seat, replied softly, "You may do that Sir." Amidst the chaos, Rosa remained calm and determined. She looked out of the window and thought of Emmett Till, who in the same year faced a fate that no other human or child deserved. Today I write you the story of Emmett Till.

Once upon a time, in the land of opportunities, a beautiful boy named Emmett Louis Till was born. He grew up in a working-class Black neighborhood in Chicago and was a kind, gregarious, intelligent and a fun-loving kid. While segregation laws were still intact at the time all over America, Chicago and few other states offered its Black people the little freedom and human dignity that the coloured people elsewhere in the other states of America, especially in the south, could only dream of. In August 1955, when Emmett’s great Uncle, Mose Wright, visited the family in Chicago, Wright shared stories about life in Money, Mississippi, a small town in the south where he resided. Emmett was so intrigued by the stories, he begged his mother, Mamie Carthan, to let him go to Mississippi with Wright. Mamie opposed the idea at first, knowing of the history of racial atrocities executed in Mississippi, which was one of the South's most tumultuous. However, she later relented and let him go, unaware that this decision would, later on, have a grave impact on their lives and in the course of American history.