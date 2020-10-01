There's no such thing as harmless bullying

It can result in the kid losing interest in things they used to enjoy. They might even drop out of school. Slowly they turn to drug abuse to numb the pain. Some kids have even taken their lives after being bullied. We find reports of suicide after every public examination. Family and friends often criticise kids for not scoring GPA 5. I was reading a report on a certain McKenzie Adams, aged 9. She was found in the bathroom where she hanged herself. Her family claims that it happened because of racist slurs by students called. Her family rushed her to the hospital immediately where she died. With increased drug abuse, lower grades, suicidal tendencies, there is no way that bullying can be considered harmless.

Bullying doesn’t really benefit anyone, so what’s the point? We should all accept everyone for who they are, regardless. We should learn to respect children with special needs. Children should be encouraged to talk to a trusted adult if they or someone else is being bullied. Children should be taught to talk about how to stand up and defend themselves. Kids always learn from their elders, so adults should respect and treat people with kindness too. Though it may be apparent, kids pay attention to how everyone else acts. Adults should try to be role models for them, so they know hurting others is totally unacceptable.

Pieta Aamara Rahman is a student of Class 6 at Auroni Biddaloy