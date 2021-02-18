Traps and gaps of urban greening for Dhaka

Ruhul Qudus, 34, loves trees and green plants. He is from the small town Bheramara of Kushtia district. He and his friends took the initiative to plant 100 trees in their own town, alongside the roads. He did not take help from the government for tree plantation in the town because of long-winded bureaucracy. Once the city mayor took the initiative to clean the town, and unfortunately the workers cut down all the 100 trees when they were cleaning the town.

The global campaign of the Cities4Forest initiative, which encourages people to reconnect with nature and address deforestation, identifies three categories of forests that are vital to our ecosystem: inner forests for example city trees and urban parks, nearby forests e.g. green corridors and watersheds, and faraway forests such as tropical and boreal forests. Amongst the many benefits of inner forests is their role in regulating high temperatures, supporting the water cycle, stormwater management, replenish water tables, reduce local flooding, and prevent soil erosion. An ideal city needs 25 percent greenery and open spaces, but there is only five percent open ground and greenery in the old part of Dhaka and 12 percent in the new region. Urban forests are an important part of the strategy not only to combat climate change but also to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living within the city.

Inner forests are also deeply linked to improving mental health through the creation of spaces where communities can come together for recreation, or where individuals may find respite from daily work routines. In Dhaka however, exercise and sports for the children are also out of the question because of the lack of parks and open spaces. Heavy metal and air pollution affect the quality of sleep for thousands of people and especially asthma patients. People often rely on oxygen masks or some other spray to balance the room environment for sleeping at night.

Government action around urban greening has been haphazard and piecemeal. In 2017 Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Annisul Huq and Roads and Highways Department jointly planted 500 Chinese and Taiwanese bonsai Ficus (Bot) which cost around half a million euro (Tk 55 million) as part of 'beautification'. This move was criticised by naturalists because bonsai is a very expensive and sophisticated plant, and it is not the right plant for roadside beautification. On other occasions the government has taken the initiative to plant trees on the island in the middle of roads without any soil preparation. As a result, young plants struggle to find water and nutrients to grow. Plant leaves also struggle to breathe from dust and oil and severe air pollution that has negative effects on plant growth. Here organic waste and residues can be used as organic compost manure to nutrient the soil for the green plants in the city area and this could be integrated into a wider strategy on greening. This will also help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.