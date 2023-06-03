Elections are coming, what about the minorities?

At the event, it was said on behalf of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council that they had placed a five-point demand with the government before the 2018 election. The demands included the formation of a ministry for minority affairs and a national minority commission, a minorities protection act, implementation of the restitution of vested property act, a land commission for the indigenous people of the plains, enactment of an anti-racial act and implementation of the hill tracts land dispute settlement act.

Awami League did not make mention of any minority affairs ministry in its election manifesto, but it made commitment to form a national commission for minorities and abolish all laws and systems that are discriminatory for the religious and ethnic minorities. Four and a half years have passed since then, but none of this has been implemented.

According to the 2022 population census, 7.95 per cent of the total population is Hindu. In 1951 this was 22 per cent. In 1974 and 2011, this fell to 14 per cent and 8.4 per cent respectively. What is the reason of this dwindling of the Hindu populace in Bangladesh? Primarily, insecurity. It was the commitment of the Bangladesh state to ensure the safety of all its citizens, regardless of religion, race or ethnicity. The state has failed in this regard. The majority community too has failed to offer a helping hand. And so the minorities are leaving. No one leaves their homeland willingly.

Many claim that the minority community fare better during the Awami League rule as compared to that of BNP or Jatiya Party. But how well are they faring? It is true that the number of minority persons availing public jobs is relatively higher during Awami League rule. But has the forceful grabbing of land, homes and property of the minorities in the small towns and villages abated at all?

After the 2001 election, the minority community faced a brutal backlash. BNP did not address the issue. Nor did Awami League, other than for a few isolated cases. There has been no justice for the communal attacks carried out during the rule of this government in Ramu, Gobindaganj and Santhia. Following an incident at a Hindu temple in Cumilla during Durga Puja in 2021, Hindu homes and temples were attacked all over the country. There has been no justice. On the contrary, a few illiterate youth of the Hindu community were sent to jail for so-called Facebook posts.