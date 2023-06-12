Chittagong Port: Are we giving it all away?

Businessmen who use the port dismissed his words as "unfounded fears," saying that we have to shrug off the archaic perception that foreign companies mean "conspiracy". There are many foreign companies operating in the country, making profits and paying the government due taxes. These enterprises are generating employment too.

The government is establishing economic zones around the country and calling for foreign investment, so there is no basis to think that the country's interests will be at stake if the terminal handling is handed over to a foreign company. The businessmen feel that if the terminal operations are handed over to a skilled foreign operator, Chittagong Port will be more competitive and vibrant and the service standard will improve too. They even cited examples, saying that in most countries the port authorities or the state do not keep the control of the terminal operations of the ports in their own hands.

Along with handing over operations of the PCT to the Saudi company, the process is on to hand over operations of New Mooring Terminal (NMT) to a Dubai-based firm. Two factors are being taken into cognizance. One is financial capacity, the other is efficiency and experience. For example, it had been estimated that procurement of equipment to run PCT would involve over Tk 20 billion (Tk 2000 crore) and so the port authorities moved away from this responsibility.

As for efficiency and experience, the port chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan told the media, "Presently only local companies are operating the terminals. They are charging as they please. When the foreign companies start work, it will be possible to assess the capacity of the local companies." There is not much to debate over this statement, but there is one point on which almost everyone agrees -- the transparency of the agreement with the foreign company must be ensured and the negotiations must be carried out skillfully and sincerely.