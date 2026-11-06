Stories of human survival

People's pace of progress and their means of survival are no longer keeping pace with each other. Making ends meet is becoming increasingly difficult. How are people managing to survive? What drives them and sustains their will to live? How hard are they striving to keep their lives going? This special supplement explores these experiences.

The stories featured here capture the struggles of ordinary people. Their expectations are not extravagant. They simply want to lead a life of reasonable comfort and security. Ensuring such comfort requires adequate means and resources, which must come from systems and structures.

The state is the principal architect of those systems. It is hardly unreasonable for people to demand that the state play a humane role in protecting their lives and rights.

The fundamental principles of Bangladesh's Liberation War were equality, human dignity and social justice. The people's dream was to build a tolerant state, free from all forms of injustice.

The central spirit of the 2024 mass uprising was also the vision of building an egalitarian Bangladesh. In other words, the aspiration for a humane, tolerant and inclusive state for all citizens, irrespective of ethnicity, race, religion or geographical identity, remains as relevant as ever.

Yet, a humane and tolerant state for all citizens has not been built. Various forms of inequality, including socioeconomic disparities, remain entrenched in every layer of the state structure.

Marginalised people and those at the bottom of society are increasingly being pushed outside the orbit of the state. To them, the state seems like an empty, tasteless entity. They hardly feel its presence in their everyday lives.