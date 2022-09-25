Rohingya issue shouldn't be complicated further

They claim to have taken over many places including an army installation in Copper Bazar, south of Maungdaw, and killed 30 soldiers there. They have also captured the area between pillar no. 34 and pillar no. 40 along the Naikhangchhari border as well as a paramilitary outpost in the region. Counter attacks are being carried out regularly to recapture the areas.

Other than these areas, AA has also captured from the Myanmar army high lands in the Paletwa region, some 18 to 20 km from the Bangladesh border, south of the Chin state. The Myanmar army is using artillery in an attempt to reclaim these areas. They are even using fighter jets, as they did along Bangladesh's border. This region is under the Indian Kaladan project and AA wants to consolidate its hold here. AA's main base is here and the supply route is very convenient. The region is quite hard to access too.

In the meantime, the spokesperson of AA's political organisation United League of Arakan (ULA) on 17 September issued a statement on the firing, killing and injuring in Bangladesh. The statement mentioned the name of the persons who was killed in the 16 September firing and also the place. The statement placed the blame on the government forces, saying that the military junta was carrying out atrocities against the 'freedom fighters' of the ongoing struggle in Arakan just as they had launched the genocide against the Arakan Muslims.