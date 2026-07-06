What is the political future of Awami League?

Some believe that if Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh, Awami League will regain its strength. Same say the party has no future without her. International research, however, suggests that the issue is not so straightforward. According to political scientists James Loxton and Scott Mainwaring, no political party can endure over the long term by relying solely on a single leader. To regain public trust, a party must learn from its past mistakes, present a new message, and convince voters that it has genuinely changed.

In Bangladesh's case, however, one important point must be kept in mind. It would be mistaken to assume that the political experiences of Europe, Africa, or Latin America apply directly to Bangladesh. Politics in South Asia is shaped to a considerable extent by personalities, political families, and emotional loyalties. In countries such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, political dynasties have played significant roles for decades. As a result, Bangladesh's political landscape cannot be fully explained through Western political theories alone.

It is also true that no political party can sustain itself over the long term solely on the basis of a family legacy or the popularity of a single leader. India's National Congress is a prime example. Despite the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family, the party has not been able to regain its former position.

Similarly, the return of the Marcos family in the Philippines was not due to family name alone. It also depended on rebuilding the party organisation, adopting new political strategies, and making a concerted effort to regain public trust.