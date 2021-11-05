Use majoritarian privilege against communal attacks

If the matter is observed carefully, one might notice that all of these separate attacks are no different in nature. Rather every time religious sentiments were held as the sole cause behind the outrage. More than that, since digital media is being used, the lack of digital literacy could also be held as a strong reason. But above everything else, there were crowds, deliberately, or unknowingly, playing political puppets.

The World Justice Project (WJP) in its latest report showed that Bangladesh ranked 124 out of 139 countries on the Rule of Law Index 2021, up one position from last year. Bangladesh's score is 0.31 (out of 1) in fundamental rights, 0.32 in criminal justice and 0.63 in order and security. That pretty much explains our commitment towards social justice.

To say something regarding religious sentiment is extremely sensitive in our country, because here, religion sells. We lack basic civic sense, or the basic degree of tolerance. It just takes a blink of the eye to enrage a mob, without any valid grounds even. One just has to somehow relate something with religion and the crowd is good to go for destroying everything they find in front of them without even double-checking what actually happened. What are the potential causes behind this long practiced rage?