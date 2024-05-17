Women of Pride and Prejudice: The Good, the Bad and the Just Okay

Well, she is not. In fact, there are instances in which Mrs Bennet refers to other girls as being unremarkable. Mary Bennet, the middle Miss Bennet, is described to be plain as well. Charlotte is not the only glaring example of being “just okay”, but she is the example that is most prevalent besides Mary Bennet. Charlotte was not created as the symbol of the 'aesthetically challenged', instead she was created as a way to showcase the motivations of the average woman in her social status in the late eighteenth century.

“...the Lucases are a very good sort of girls, I assure you. It is a pity they are not handsome! Not that I think Charlotte so very plain—but then she is our particular friend." - Mrs Bennet

Although not mentioned in the book, the 2005 adaption of P&P includes an excellent part by Miss Lucas—

“Not all of us can afford to be romantic. I’ve been offered a comfortable home and protection, there’s a lot to be thankful for. I am twenty-seven years old, I have no money, no prospects. I am already a burden to my parents— and I’m frightened. So don’t judge me, Lizzy, don’t you dare judge me.”

Back then, the average person rarely ever married for love. The average woman was not rich or pretty enough to have that privilege. For women, the primary incentive for marriage was financial security and the prospects of having children. Love was of secondary importance, a mere byproduct of being husband and wife. Of course she desired love, but when needs and wants are both on the line, one must always be inclined to choose to fulfil her needs.

That is exactly what Charlotte does. Many might choose to sneer at the choice of including a movie dialogue here, for it is not completely canon to the original story, but I believe it is a fantastic addition to showcase Charlotte's character. She admits that not everyone can afford to be romantic, that is true. Her motivations are primarily financial and self-serving. She does not love Mr Collins and Mr Collins does not love her. She gets provision and comfort while he gets the chance to tick the box of being married, as is his motivation— no more or less respectable a motivation than Charlotte’s. The line also mentions her age, which brings us to our next point— the importance of a woman’s age in the late eighteenth century.

In the times when the book was written, most women got married in their early twenties. Being twenty-seven, Miss Lucas is considerably older than, say, Jane Bennet who is twenty-two throughout the majority of the novel, and only turns twenty-three near the end. She would have become an “old maid” had she not married Mr Collins.

If judging by today’s standards, some might point out a million things wrong with thinking twenty-seven is an old age to get married at. Whether twenty-seven is early, just right, or too old is a debate of its own and not one that concerns us today.