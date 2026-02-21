Mani Sankar came to Dhaka

I remember, with particular clarity, his visit to Bangladesh in October 2010. He had come to Dhaka at the invitation of the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

At the time, I was a member of The Reading Circle (TRC). At the initiative of Professor Niaz Zaman and the team, TRC hosted an event in his honour at the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in the capital. It was, in every sense, a special occasion.

This was Sankar’s first visit to Bangladesh, and for readers on this side of the border, it felt like the arrival of someone intimately known yet never before seen. As a writer, he commanded great affection in both Bengals. To see him, meet him, and listen to him speak, was certainly a privilege.