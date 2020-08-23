Vicious cycle of mental stress

Depression, alarm and anxiety on the rise

Towards the end of March a physician called me about a boy who was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka with coronavirus. He was behaving abnormally. I was given a phone number to call him and treat him over the phone. I tried a few times and in the evening managed to speak to the boy. I felt he was suffering from conversion disorder, what was termed as hysteria before. I gave him the necessary advice and spoke to the physician.

In the last week of April, as member of a government medical board for an ICU patient in a government hospital, I visited the hospital to see the patient. He had overcome Covid complications, but was facing a mental breakdown. He was later given the necessary treatment.

Various studies around the world have shown that mental stress, anxiety, depression and panic attacks had increased much more during the pandemic than in normal times, among Covid patients, persons having to remain at home due to the lockdown and also among health workers.

A study conducted in China shows that 28 per cent of the health workers suffered from mental stress and there was indications that 43 per cent of them would probably suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.

In Bangladesh there have been some small scale studies on COVID-19 and mental health. A research paper of Bangladesh was published in the August 2020 issue of Journal of Affective Disorder.

This study was conducted online in April this year, after the general holiday was declared, on 505 students of university and college. It was seen that 33 per cent had symptoms of anxiety, 47 of depression and around 29 per cent of extreme mental stress. This was multiple times more than in normal times.

Of the 1,427 adult respondents of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology, around 60 per cent showed symptoms of extreme mental stress.

Another online study conducted jointly by Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur and Western Sydney University, Australia, showed that 72 per cent of the 11,000 respondents had sleep problems during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mental stress and various mental diseases are increasing during coronavirus times. Mood swings, forgetfulness, attention disorders, losing interest is matters of interest, irritation, losing one’s temper, aggressive behavior, impatience and lack of sleep are some of the symptoms noted in these times of the pandemic.