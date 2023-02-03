Will the national election be of the same 'model'?

The national election is scheduled to be held in about a year or so. BNP and various other parties have already started a simultaneous movement demanding the election to be held under a non-partisan government.

At this juncture, all eyes were on the Awami League government and the election commission during the by-elections to six seats. From the picture of the by-election, it seems that the ruling quarters have not taken anything into consideration. Quite to the contrary, BNP leaders feel that the new message delivered by the ruling party is that if the opposition does not join in the coming national election, their strategy will be to lure in anyone breaking away from opposition and nominate them.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, said that the recent by-election once again proved their contention that free, fair and neutral elections were not possible under the Awami League government with the present election commission. He felt that the manner in which the by-elections in the six seats were held, even without BNP's participation, will simply exacerbate people's crisis of confidence in the election.

However, Awami League refuses to take any of these allegations into cognizance. The party's joint general secretary, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they feel that people's confidence in the election has increased through this by-election. He said that as one party did not take party in the by-polls, the contest was not stiff. That is why the voters were less enthusiastic.

Many persons were eager to observe what model the government would follow in these by-elections to the six seats. But certain election experts speculate that this model may be used in the next national election.

Election observer Munira Khan feels that if the use of muscle and irregularities could not be prevented in by-elections to just a few seats, what will happen during the general election? The government and the election commission should take these matters into consideration.

