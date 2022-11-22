Women and girls are the heart of climate change

What is the way out of the crisis of climate change?

#COP27 goal is to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5 degrees, compared to pre-industrial levels. To achieve this goal, everyone, regardless of gender, must work together. But the world should acknowledge the benefits that girls and women bring to climate action. It is impossible without women's participation and leadership. Let’s check why climate action needs girls and women. What does a person need to survive? Who are involved in the process of managing this basic right?

We can’t think of living without food, water, food grains, and fuel. Women and girls ensure the management of all these essentials. When the underground water levels goes down, when the river water becomes salty, dry, our women and girls have to do the work of fetching water from long distances. The women of the southern region have to suffer endless hardships to collect safe water.

The role of women in the household life starting from agriculture, plays an important role in preventing the effects of hydrological destruction. Therefore, women leadership must be thought of separately in the context of the relationship of women with climate, socially and culturally.

In all disasters including river erosion, when must the lead be taken in the fight? When children, elders fall ill due to climate change, women have to take care of them. In addition, women’s reproductive health is affected. In food crisis, they do not eat properly and suffer for malnutrition. In the difficult lives of poverty in the river basin, the male family members often go outside the area in search of earning. Then women have to handle everything alone. They are even subjected to sexual abuse, trafficking and other abuses, harassment and exploitation.