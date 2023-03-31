Why are the people in Bangladesh growing unhappy?

How satisfied or happy are you with the present state of life? Shafiq Ahmed, a 37-year-old who works in a private firm, came to a kitchen market in Mirpur Friday morning and found it hard to put his feelings into words.

He only said his six-member family might have to starve sometime in the future if the current trend of the commodity price hike continues. The conversation ended awkwardly as he become too overwhelmed with dismay.

Asked the same question, around a dozen people of different professions came up with similar remarks and expressed grave frustration with their current state of life. Most of them said they are struggling to deal with the high commodity prices and escalating cost of living, in addition to other longstanding adversities.