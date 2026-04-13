Truth before speed: What Serajul Islam Quadir's "Reuters'er Dinlipi" teaches us about journalism

Serajul Islam Quadir spent decades reporting Bangladesh for Reuters, the global news agency known for its strict editorial discipline. The book traces his professional journey through some of the most consequential events in Bangladesh between 1996 and 2019.

From the beginning, the author emphasises that Reuters operates under a demanding philosophy of journalism. Facts must be verified. Language must be careful. And neutrality must remain intact even under pressure.

That philosophy is captured in the powerful motto he cites from Reuters culture:

“The Truth. Deal with it.”

The sentence may sound blunt, but it reflects the organisation’s uncompromising editorial ethic. Truth is not negotiable. Once verified, it must be reported, regardless of discomfort or political sensitivity.

I couldn’t resist the temptation of quoting from a notable 1990s advertising campaign for Reuters, which runs like this:

“For us, there is only one kind of information.

Information that is based on truth.

Truth that’s based on double-checking.

Double-checking that’s based on cross-referencing.

Cross-referencing that’s based on fact-finding.

Fact-finding that’s based on Self-preservation.

Self-preservation? You bet.

Our reputation depends on every report we file.

Something you won’t be slow to grasp"