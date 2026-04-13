Book review
Truth before speed: What Serajul Islam Quadir's "Reuters'er Dinlipi" teaches us about journalism
Serajul Islam Quadir’s book, Reuters’er Dinlipi: Bangladesh Diary 1996–2019, has been reviewed by Dr. Rezwan-Ul-Alam, a former journalist of UNB and now the chairman of North South University's department of media, communication, and journalism
In an age of instant news alerts and algorithm-driven headlines, the craft of journalism often risks being reduced to speed. Yet the best reporters know that journalism is not a race. It is a discipline built on verification, restraint, and responsibility. Serajul Islam Quadir’s Reuters’er Dinlipi: Bangladesh Diary 1996–2019 reminds us of that discipline.
The book, published by The University Press Limited (UPL) and running to 446 pages, reads both as a memoir and as a professional archive of how Bangladesh was reported to the world through one of the most respected global news organisations.
For readers, the book is an engaging chronicle of a journalist’s career. For students of Media, Communication, and Journalism (MCJ), it is more than a lesson: a practical lesson in how international journalism works.
The story of a reporter
Serajul Islam Quadir spent decades reporting Bangladesh for Reuters, the global news agency known for its strict editorial discipline. The book traces his professional journey through some of the most consequential events in Bangladesh between 1996 and 2019.
From the beginning, the author emphasises that Reuters operates under a demanding philosophy of journalism. Facts must be verified. Language must be careful. And neutrality must remain intact even under pressure.
That philosophy is captured in the powerful motto he cites from Reuters culture:
“The Truth. Deal with it.”
The sentence may sound blunt, but it reflects the organisation’s uncompromising editorial ethic. Truth is not negotiable. Once verified, it must be reported, regardless of discomfort or political sensitivity.
I couldn’t resist the temptation of quoting from a notable 1990s advertising campaign for Reuters, which runs like this:
“For us, there is only one kind of information.
Information that is based on truth.
Truth that’s based on double-checking.
Double-checking that’s based on cross-referencing.
Cross-referencing that’s based on fact-finding.
Fact-finding that’s based on Self-preservation.
Self-preservation? You bet.
Our reputation depends on every report we file.
Something you won’t be slow to grasp"
Journalism, ethics, and the courage to admit mistakes
One of the most refreshing aspects of Reuters’er Dinlipi is its honesty about the profession. Quadir does not portray journalism as flawless. Instead, he openly discusses moments when things went wrong.
In one instance, a Reuters story had to be withdrawn due to a mismatch in the name of a company linked to Microsoft. The discrepancy required the story to be corrected and removed. Rather than hiding the incident, the author recounts it as an example of newsroom accountability.
Such transparency reflects Reuters''s professional culture. Accuracy is not optional. When mistakes occur, they must be corrected immediately and publicly.
For MCJ students, this episode alone offers an important lesson: credibility in journalism does not come from perfection, but from responsibility.
The human side of a journalist
The book also reveals the deeply personal side of reporting.
One of the most touching passages describes the moment when Quadir was offered a full-time position at Reuters. For a journalist, joining Reuters is often considered a career milestone. The author recalls his conversation with the editor of the daily Manab Zamin, who played a key role in his joining Reuters.
That moment was filled with emotion. The author describes both excitement and hesitation, aware that accepting such a role would demand immense professional responsibility.
Equally moving is the moment when he shared the news with his wife. Her response reflects the quiet support systems that sustain journalists through demanding careers.
Another deeply personal note appears in the book's dedication. Quadir writes about how the profession sometimes demands painful sacrifices. During a critical moment in his career, he was unable to say a final goodbye to his ailing mother. The dedication, therefore, becomes more than a symbolic gesture. It is a reminder that behind every professional milestone lies a human cost.
One particularly memorable moment in his career came during a visit to the United States, when the state of Nebraska honoured him with honorary citizenship. The recognition symbolised something larger than personal achievement. It reflected the global reach of journalism and the role of correspondents in building bridges between countries.
Yet the author never presents journalism as glamorous. Instead, he shows its demanding routines: constant fact-checking, cautious language, negotiations with editors and sources, and the pressure of meeting the credibility standards of an international news agency.
Reporting Bangladesh to the world
Much of Reuters’er Dinlipi reads like a reporter’s notebook of Bangladesh’s recent history.
Among the events Quadir covered was the historic visit of US. President Bill Clinton to Bangladesh, a moment that placed the country briefly at the center of global diplomacy.
The narrative also recounts the global attention surrounding Professor Muhammad Yunus''s Nobel Peace Prize, an achievement that elevated Bangladesh’s development story to international prominence. Equally compelling are the author’s encounters with Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, founder of BRAC. Abed’s reflections on poverty reduction and social development appear alongside broader reporting on Bangladesh’s transformation in the narrative.
These stories illustrate how local events in Bangladesh often become global narratives when reported through international media networks.
Political turbulence and difficult reporting
The book’s table of contents reveals the extraordinary range of political events the author covers.
One particularly sensitive period was the military-backed caretaker government of 2007–2008, when political uncertainty gripped the country. The arrest of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia during this period was one of the defining political developments that required careful reporting.
Quadir also recounts covering nationwide bombings carried out by extremist groups in 2005, a moment when coordinated explosions shook dozens of districts across Bangladesh.
Similarly, the book refers to coverage of assassination attempts on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, events that heightened political tension and demanded responsible international reporting.
Another story described in the memoir involves the Talpatti island dispute between Bangladesh and India, a complex geopolitical issue that required careful diplomatic language.
Equally tragic was the killing of Felani by Indian border guards, a story that resonated deeply with the Bangladeshi public and drew international attention to border tensions.
Through these episodes, the book reveals the delicate balance journalists must maintain when covering politically sensitive subjects.
Covering economic and national transformations
Beyond politics, Quadir also reported on some of Bangladesh’s significant economic and infrastructure developments.
Among them was the opening of the Jamuna Bridge, a transformative infrastructure project that connected the eastern and western parts of the country.
The author also describes coverage of the Bangladesh stock exchange debacle, a financial crisis that shook investor confidence and required careful explanation for international audiences.
These stories demonstrate how economic reporting often requires both technical understanding and journalistic clarity.
The Bangladesh Bank heist investigation
One of the most internationally significant stories described in the book is the Bangladesh Bank cyber heist.
Hackers attempted to steal nearly one billion dollars from Bangladesh Bank’s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York using fraudulent SWIFT transfer instructions.
In a remarkable twist, a spelling error in one transfer request—misspelling the name of the “Shalika Foundation”—alerted authorities and prevented an even larger financial loss.
Reuters’ investigation into the incident exposed vulnerabilities in the global banking system. His reporting later received the SOPA Award for Editorial Excellence, one of Asia’s most respected journalism honors.
For journalism students, the episode demonstrates the power of investigative reporting conducted across borders.
Disasters and human tragedies
Disasters also mark Bangladesh’s history, and the book captures how journalists report such events.
The narrative includes coverage of cyclones, floods, and humanitarian crises. One of the most devastating stories described is the Rana Plaza collapse, which killed more than a thousand garment workers and shocked the world.
For reporters, the challenge was not only to document the tragedy but also to explain its deeper structural causes.
A Bureau Chief’s responsibility
In 2013, Serajul Islam Quadir became Bureau Chief of Reuters Dhaka, a role that expanded his responsibility for covering Bangladesh for global audiences.
During this period, Reuters reporting from Dhaka played a crucial role in covering the Rohingya refugee crisis, one of the largest humanitarian emergencies in recent South Asian history.
The bureau also reported extensively on the 2018 national elections in Bangladesh, which drew international scrutiny.
Recognition for Reuters journalism in Bangladesh reached a global stage when a Reuters cameraperson from Dhaka, Mohammad Ponir Hossain, received the Pulitzer Prize for coverage related to the Rohingya crisis, highlighting the importance of visual journalism in documenting humanitarian suffering.
Documentation, annexures, and visual records
Another distinctive feature of the book is its documentation.
The volume includes annexes listing major assignments and reports, providing readers with a structured view of the author’s professional work.
Photographs, reproduced news pages, and archival materials appear throughout the book, creating a visual record of Bangladesh’s media history.
A veteran’s introduction
The book begins with a thoughtful preface by veteran journalist Afsan Chowdhury, who situates Quadir’s career within the broader landscape of Bangladesh’s journalism tradition.
Chowdhury emphasises the importance of documenting the experiences of journalists who have reported on Bangladesh to global audiences.
His introduction reminds readers that international correspondents must interpret national events for a worldwide readership.
The author behind the stories
The biographical notes on the front and back flaps of the book summarise Quadir’s professional credentials.
They describe a journalist who spent decades reporting on politics, economics, diplomacy, and humanitarian crises for Reuters.
His reporting on the Bangladesh Bank heist earned international recognition, and his long career reflects a deep engagement with Bangladesh’s evolving political and economic landscape.
Why MCJ students should read this book
Ultimately, Reuters’er Dinlipi offers something rare in journalism literature: an honest account of how professional reporting actually happens.
It celebrates achievements but also acknowledges mistakes. It records historic events but also captures personal emotions.
For journalism students, the book offers three lasting lessons.
First, journalism must prioritise truth over speed.
Second, mistakes must be acknowledged and corrected transparently.
Third, behind every news story stands a human being—curious, cautious, and committed to telling the truth.
In a media environment increasingly driven by speed and opinion, Serajul Islam Quadir’s Reuters’er Dinlipi reminds us of journalism’s original purpose.
Find the facts. Verify them. Tell the truth.
And as the Reuters newsroom philosophy reminds its reporters:
The Truth. Deal with it.
* Dr. Rezwan-Ul-Alam, a former journalist of United News of Bangladesh (UNB) during 1991-92, now teaches media, communication, and journalism at North South University, and leads the department as its Chair.