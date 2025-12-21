The next fire may go beyond the media

The death of Sharif Osman bin Hadi has further intensified this situation. His death has generated deep emotion among young people, many of whom had already lost faith in institutions. Instead of turning this grief into demands for justice, investigation and accountability, some influential quarters have redirected it against the media. Newspapers are labelled biased or accused of spreading misinformation. Whether those accusations are true or false ceases to matter at that point. What matters is that the media becomes a symbol—and symbols are easy to burn.

This situation did not arise on its own. Some online influencers based abroad have played a significant role. They speak from a distance, but take no risks themselves. From Europe or North America they stir up anger, but they do not face tear gas, arrest, or attack. Those risks are borne by young people on the streets at home, many of whom believe they are doing the right thing. Attacks on the media, therefore, are not just the product of local anger, but also of external incitement.

A major misconception about the power of the media is at work here. Many people believe that newspapers alone can change how people think. In reality, that is not the case. Today, people themselves decide what they read or watch. Opinions are shaped by a combination of friends, family, social media, and personal beliefs. The influence of newspapers is limited.

In today’s Bangladesh, newspapers are no longer the primary source of information. Social media exerts far greater influence, but with far less responsibility.

Rumours spread faster than facts, and anger travels much farther than evidence. If there were genuine concern about misleading the public, attention would be directed toward these unregulated online spaces. Burning newspaper offices does not solve that problem; instead, it creates fear and silence.