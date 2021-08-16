Weaving the future for handloom

Whilst our economies expanded, wealth accumulated and consumption picked up, handlooms across the countries have not prospered correspondingly. Instead, weavers’ woes continue, often for bare existence. It is striking as the last decade has seen surge in local – national – global supply chains which seemingly missed out the handlooms. Especially, digital technologies significantly improved cost-effectiveness and opened up vast online space which could have altered protection and promotion of handloom heritage, products.

Across glitzy stores, boutiques or the high streets – be it in South Asia or beyond - handloom is admired as ‘high-end fashion’. We are awed by the creations. While that is so promising, ‘consumers’ stare at the price tag and a parallel is often drawn between the hand-stitched or woven textiles vis-à-vis their mill-made, mass market peers. That comes out starkly in the case of South Asian women’s celebrated attire, the saree!

Is this an expression of morphed reductionist, consumerist preference? Is that a function of asymmetric knowledge i.e. being unaware of or indifferent to the risks, costs, uniqueness? Or just a rational (?!) expression of our price-conscious consumer psyche?

Above all, a moot question ought to be: how much do we truly value ‘handicraft/hand-loom’ craftsmanship, associated heritage, across the generations?