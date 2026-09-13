Bangladesh’s midwifery needs stronger clinical mentorship

A response from one of her colleagues caught widespread attention as it focused on systemic concerns, detailing the direct operational impact on the delivery room. Responding in Bangla to the post, a practicing clinical midwife provided a candid assessment from the delivery floor (translated here): "Nothing is left solely on the interns at my place! Their knowledge gap is so wide that it feels scary even to guide them through the work... Except for a very few, even in their 3rd year, they can't take patient histories or perform basic assessments... I can't match what I see here with the sheer amount of posts I see by interns on Facebook... Then again, I think perhaps because there is such a huge gap in their academic course, it feels like a burden when they go into their internship... There is a shortage of teachers as well as a lack of proper planning—both are missing... Quality matters in education and practice..."

This candid thread of discussion highlights an important opportunity to further align practical skill acquisition with academic instruction within the evolving training ecosystem. Supporting interns with enhanced mentorship and continuous clinical guidance during fast-paced ward rotations presents a vital pathway to strengthen patient safety and accelerate midwives’ confidence.