What drives child marriage in the Rohingya refugee camps?

In the camps, there are no Kazi offices to register marriages and divorces. Camp in Charge (CiC) offices are given responsibility to maintain records of marriages and divorces of refugees. But in practice, refugees do not go to register marriages and divorces to CiC offices as most marriages are child marriages which they know will not be approved by CiC office. Given the camps I work in, I have seen most marriages happened through something they call Shamajik Kamin, an agreement made by the parties socially on a 50, 100 or 200 taka stamp paper. It involves no authorising or documenting agency. And later when spouses reach 18, they sometimes get it registered at CiC office. In some cases, even no document is done; just the religious obligations are maintained.

I don’t wonder seeing boys as old as 13, 14 and 15 are marrying girls of the same age in the camps because there is hardly any privacy parents can maintain in the tiny huts they live in and any meaningful activities they can pursue. Also there are no such things as finishing school and going for higher studies, building a career and making a home in the camps, so the only way forward for many boys and girls is to get married and start a family but that does not often go well and ends up in separation, violence and abuse.

Jakara Akter, a development professional from Cox’s Bazar who has been working with Rohingya refugees for more than 10 years, says that like Rohingya camps, child marriage is still a big problem in Cox’s Bazar but we have made some progress because of girl’s education and socio-economic development. She also said that to the Rohingya parents, girls without access to education are burden which they want to get rid of as early possible.

Child marriage and child labour are not just concerns that Rohingya children are going through, these are yet some of the prevailing child protection concerns in most of the South Asian countries including Bangladesh. Though Bangladesh had achieved remarkable progress in poverty reduction and girls’ education and empowerment but Covid pandemic has made the scenario worsening across the country. According to UNICEF, Bangladesh has the highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia with half of the girls being married before the age of 18 year. A survey conducted last year by Manusher Jonno Foundation revealed that almost 14000 underage marriages took place across the one-third of the country during the first six months of lockdown.