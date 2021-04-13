What message did we get from Kerry about Myanmar

China is for the first time worried over the internal situation of Myanmar. Although they did not put pressure publicly on the military junta, China urged them to address the problem quickly. China is losing trust in the Myanmar people. The Myanmar junta is also anxious about China. It is believed that the deadly attack on the Myanmar military by Karen National Liberation Army on 27 March has been carried out with the silent support of China. The situation has deteriorated. Other groups, especially Kachin Independence Army, after remaining silent for several months, is preparing to carry out attacks on the military. These is also the evidence of pressure on the military junta. Analysts think that China is indirectly giving a message to Myanmar to swiftly solve the crisis.

It seems as if the Rohingya issue is a crisis of Bangladesh alone. Kerry, however, urged the international community to solve the Rohingya crisis. Perhaps not much more than this can be expected from the US. Bangladesh has to keep up diplomatic pressure. The matter has to be raised in the global climate summit. It has to be highlighted how 1.1 million Rohingyas are damaging the environment in Bangladesh.

In such a context, to reduce the internal and external pressure, the Myanmar military junta has announced that they would arrange an election within two years as per the constitution of 2008. There is no doubt that Aung Sun Suu Kyi will not come to the power through the new election. Many think China has consent to this. On the contrary, the western world and ASEAN want the restoration of democracy in Myanmar, but there is no evidence that they are backing Suu Kyi. So far there is no support for the formation of an exile government of Suu Kyi.

So it seems the Myanmar government and the junta are not going to take any step to solve the Rohingya crisis in the next two years. On the contrary, the geopolitics strategy of the western world would be to turn Myanmar anti-China. Rohingya is not the main issue here. As a result, Rohingya issue is not getting any priority in the international arena including to Kerry or the Biden administration. So it does not seem the US or the international arena has any intention or power to put pressure on Myanmar for the repatriation of Rohingyas.

The situation of ASEAN countries is similar. China and India are busy in an effort to exert their own influence. Rohingya is not in their priority either.

*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam