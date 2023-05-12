Election-time government: Only sincerity is missing

Now whenever there is talk regarding a return to this system, reference is made to the constitution and the ruling of former chief justice Khairul Huq. But the constitution is a changeable document. There is even precedence in this country of amending the constitution and giving legitimacy to actions already carried out.

Certain confusions in the ruling of Justice Khairul Huq had been deliberately used in a motivated manner. This has been pointed out and explained in writings by Badiul Alam Majumdar, the late Mizanur Rahman Khan and myself. In light of the extremely controversial elections of 2014 and 2018, consideration of reestablishing a caretaker government should not be brushed aside. At the same time, thoughts may also be given to whether there is any alternative to this.

There was a glimmer of such a possibility on the part of Awami League prior to the 2014 election. They said that an election-time government could be restructured, giving BNP certain important ministries including that of home affairs. BNP rejected the offer and so it could not be assessed just how sincere they were in this proposal. But the question is, could such an arrangement actually ensure the election-time government's neutrality?

We are all aware that in the prevailing system of government, all power lies in the hands of the prime minister. She is also the head of her political party and Leader of the House. As long as she remains installed in the office of prime minister, it is difficult to believe that any officers of the police or the administration would obey the orders of ministers from any other party.

The problem could be assuaged somewhat by placing a different member of parliament from Awami League or Jatiya Party (such as the Speaker or Leader of the Opposition), in the office of prime minister. Actually it is possible according to the present constitution to even appoint certain BNP leaders as important ministers under the prime minister and technocrat quota. This would generate trust among those believe in a fair election under an election-time government.