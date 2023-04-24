The Willow Project: Reality of Economy vs Environment

The New York Times reported ConocoPhillips has held leases to the prospective drilling site for more than two decades and administration attorneys argued that refusing a permit would trigger a lawsuit that could cost the government as much as $5 billion. So, from legal standpoint, Biden administration could not have risked filing a multi-billion dollars lawsuit just for it to get approved anyway, especially with an election year around the corner.

Now this contentious past of Willow leads two types of arguments that definitely cast doubt on the veracity of this project. Who is in favour, who is not, who supports it, who does not, why should we support it, why we should not and more.

Willow Project's economic benefits outweigh its environmental benefits by a wide margin. The main aim is speculated to be lessening United States' dependency on foreign oil, especially from Russia and Saudi Arabia. Although the Bureau of Land Management has stated the project emphasises more on providing jobs and generating revenue for the local communities, it is estimated that Willow Project will generate around 2500 jobs and up to 17 billion dollars in federal tax revenue. And 50% of it will be legitimately distributed to the state of Alaska, prioritising the most effected people by this development project.

This project has gained a huge political support over the time including the state lawmakers, Alaska’s entire bipartisan congressional delegation, Republican senators as well as Democratic representative Mary Patola, the first Alaska native ever elected to congress. The majority from the North-slope region and other indigenous communities have shown their support in the hope of being benefited from the generated revenue that are to invest in infrastructure, fund and public services like education, health care for the locals.