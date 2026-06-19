Love is philosophy in disguise, grief in motion, war echoing inside the body

What makes “Radhaland and Worlds Beyond” especially significant is not only the selection of poems but also the editorial approach that encompasses this selection. Edited by Jitendra Nath Misra, this volume brings together translations carried out by 13 different translators, thereby creating a complex and significantly intense English Rath, while also ensuring a unity of themes through the editorial approach of Misra. The translation process is also shown to be rigorous and thoughtful: the editor is conscious of the need to strike a balance between fidelity and voice, thereby ensuring that the English translations are close to the Odia originals while still being living poems.

One of the book’s greatest strengths is its scope and structure. It draws poems from several of Rath’s landmark works, especially Sri Radha (1984) and Sri Palataka / Mr. Runaway (1997), along with poems from Saptama Rutu, Sachitra Andhara, Sandigdha Mrugaya, and other collections. The poems are arranged into four thematic sections: “Love and Longing,” “Sorrow,” “Consciousness,” and “War and Death.” This organisation is not accidental; it is explicitly an editorial intervention by Jitendra Nath Misra, who argues that Rath’s poems often resist conventional categorisation.

Many poems that at first glance appear to be love poems are placed under “Consciousness” instead because, as suggested by Misra, they are centrally concerned with the theme of personal growth and awareness rather than love.