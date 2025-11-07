Obituary
Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, a tribute
Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, former secretary and former principal secretary to Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, died of old age complications on 3 November. He was laid to rest at the Shaheed Buddhijibi Graveyard in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Born in 1945, in Midnapore, British India, he was the second of six children. His father was Nazir Ullah and mother Anowara Begum, both from greater Comilla district. By age 11, he was granted a place at Pakistan Air Force Public School, Sargodha, West Pakistan. After Sargodha, Kamal Uddin Siddiqui attended Notre Dame College in East Pakistan, and then Dhaka University, majoring in Chemistry. He did his master’s in Area Studies (later, Development Studies) from SOAS, University London. He would also receive his PhD in Economics from the same institution in 1980.
He joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1968 and served in Mymensingh and greater Jessore. It was during his time as the Sub-Division Officer (SDO) of Narail that the Liberation War of began. Always a man of integrity and conviction, he declared Narail independent from the Pakistan government and organised the local resistance movement. He joined Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed’s war-time government, and later, took part in active combat at the frontlines.
After the independence of Bangladesh, he had an illustrious career in the civil service both at home and abroad, having represented the Government of Bangladesh in international postings, including in China, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Having held a wide portfolio of positions across different ministries and national research institutes, he would serve as Secretary and then Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Begum Khaled Zia from 1991 - 1994, and 2001-2006, respectively.
He retired from the civil service in 2006. He also served as Cabinet Secretary and Rector of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPTAC). Dr. Siddiqui was also an elected member of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child and remained a strong voice for the rights of women, children, and minority communities.
Along with his extensive public service, Kamal Uddin Siddiqui was an acclaimed academic, having published over 30 books and numerous articles, ranging from local government, land management, urban sociology, children’s rights, flora and fauna of Bangladesh, Bangladesh studies, and Islamic studies to name a few. He served as faculty member at various universities both at home and internationally, including North South University and BRAC University (Bangladesh), Monash University (Australia), University of Luisiana, Baton Rouge (USA), University of Manchester (UK), and University of South Pacific (Fiji), and many others. He believed deeply in collaborative projects, through which he mentored innumerable colleagues and students alike, encouraging them to research, publish, pursue higher education, and serve humanity.
Kamal Uddin Siddiqui loved his country above all. He often told friends and family that what will remain in the end are his books, and hence, the search for knowledge remained his lifelong passion.
He is survived by his wife, Chhabi Siddiqui, his three children, Ashraf Siddiqui, Shahana Siddiqui, Ashfaque Siddiqui, two daughters-in-law, Shakila Ali, Terry Kim, five grandchildren, four of his siblings, a large extended family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers.