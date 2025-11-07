Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, a tribute

He joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1968 and served in Mymensingh and greater Jessore. It was during his time as the Sub-Division Officer (SDO) of Narail that the Liberation War of began. Always a man of integrity and conviction, he declared Narail independent from the Pakistan government and organised the local resistance movement. He joined Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed’s war-time government, and later, took part in active combat at the frontlines.

After the independence of Bangladesh, he had an illustrious career in the civil service both at home and abroad, having represented the Government of Bangladesh in international postings, including in China, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Having held a wide portfolio of positions across different ministries and national research institutes, he would serve as Secretary and then Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Begum Khaled Zia from 1991 - 1994, and 2001-2006, respectively.

He retired from the civil service in 2006. He also served as Cabinet Secretary and Rector of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPTAC). Dr. Siddiqui was also an elected member of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child and remained a strong voice for the rights of women, children, and minority communities.