The silent crisis of men

Let me put myself in one of those rickshaw puller's positions and try to get a deeper insight into the context under consideration. I begin to pedal while the city is still sleeping and get through the rush hours of offices, schools and markets opening. I am barely well-fed and worried about paying the day's rent for the rickshaw while managing to feed my family. I pedal hard when it gets too hot or too cold. Oh, wait! also, when it's raining. Only to get slapped or silently tolerating 'logic' for being paid a low fare. The anger grows in me, bit by bit, and I hold onto it until I get into a fight with another rickshaw puller or, perhaps, a bus driver.

Finally, the dusky evenings remind me to head home; in most cases, this home is a micro-space in an urban slum which lacks basic amenities. I was about to indulge in the best meal of the day while being questioned due to my inability to provide sufficiently for my family. By then, I had had enough encounters with violence and was ready to return the slap to my wife or one of my children. And that's the end of my story. Alternatively, it's just the beginning.

Violence is vicious and often moves in a circular motion - from one person to another. The fundamental reason is simple! A relatively vulnerable socio-economic position is more likely to result in higher prevalence of violence. For example, a rickshaw puller belongs to the 'bottom of the pyramid', barely holding any economic and social advantages. His wife is more vulnerable because of her gender and cultural norms that normalise violence against women.