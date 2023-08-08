Changing name of act won't reduce people’s harassment

The Digital Security Act is being repealed. The reality is that the Digital Security Act is now being replaced by the Cyber ​​Security Act. In reality, there will be no qualitative change in the new law. Because, the clauses which were there before and by which people have been harassed, those clauses will remain. Only the sentence is reduced. The use of this law will not diminish just because the sentence is reduced.

If the government announces the repeal of the Digital Security Act, many demands including the unconditional release and compensation of those who have been jailed under this act will be raised.