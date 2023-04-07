Hollywood’s Jibananda: Spike Lee

Underrated much?

Spike Lee is one of those directors whom Hollywood does not have the sense to acknowledge and appreciate to the fullest like they do with a lot of other directors. Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorcese, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino are the big name directors of current Hollywood among few others. Spike Lee, unfortunately, was not ever among such big names in any era. This can be surprising because Lee started making films way back in the early 80's. His first major breakthrough was ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ (1986).

Until now, Lee has directed around 24 films, around 17 of 18 of them written by him! He wrote, produced, directed and acted in a good number of his early movies. Notable among those were ‘Do the Right Thing’ - a film on racial issues in a black community. Spike Lee can be considered the first major American director who brought black culture into spotlight in the Hollywood industry.