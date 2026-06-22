Is a commodity exchange feasible in Bangladesh?

At a minimum, we need good warehousing, grading and sorting capability, storage facilities, good road and rail network and transportation and collateral management companies (CMA). CMAs assist lending banks monitor pledged commodities. However, CSE will bypass the physical market exactly because of the shortcomings noted above.

But the news has raised eyebrows. Scholarly literature suggests most endeavours to set up commodity exchanges and commodity futures exchanges have failed. Lack of a conducive ecosystem is to blame. Additionally, the dire strait of our banking sector and the stock market does not make us optimistic about the quality of governance. For it to succeed the government has to patronize the initiative wholeheartedly. It is possible that some government policies will run counter to the objectives of the exchange.

Secondly, sound legal and regulatory framework has to be in place. People complain that in Bangladesh despite there being laws the problem lies in its implementation. Foreign investors complain about contract enforcement. Thirdly, the customs and practices prevalent in commercial activities in Bangladesh must align with the rules enforced by the proposed exchange. Fourthly, the volume of trading should generate enough revenues for the market to break-even.

* Raihan Amin is a former banker.

* Views expressed her are the author's own.