Shamim Azad, well done, trailblazer!

Her skills in bringing individuals together and infecting them with enthusiasm led to the 2004 founding of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) London, which initiated an annual Boi-Lit event, spoken-word and theatre performances, talks, exhibitions and television debates.

While establishing a platform from which to engage wider audiences testifying to the talents of aspiring Bangla-heritage artists, young and old, who’s wordsmith, textile design, photography and playwright skills were often otherwise overlooked, it launched a Saturday school for children infusing Bangla lessons with creative learning.

BSK did more than welcome new talent; it tirelessly helped whole families tackle social challenges as they found their feet in unfamiliar environments.

More recently, Azad has linked with her daughter, Eeshita, who has a track record as a freelance creative producer, British Council rep in Dhaka, New York designer, and researcher for London’s Akram Khan’s Dance Company, founded British Bilingual Poetry Collective (BBPC); poets from Nigeria, Spain, Poland and Bangladesh celebrate and showcase London’s cultural talents through year-round performances and workshops including Brick Lane’s legendary Banglatown New Year celebrations.