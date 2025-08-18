When memes are the language of protest
Memes and digital activism
Meme’s, once used as online fodder for fun, have now become a powerful tool for protest. In this digital age, meme wars are not just about spreading humour, but also about sharing issues of social and political chaos of an alliance with the public.
Memes become a safe tool for protest
In today's times, highlighting the flaws of society and the mistakes of political leaders through satire or humour are more effective than direct criticism of a complex and lengthy political statement as part of a long project.
Through meme protest, you can participate in the protest while maintaining your privacy. The memes also create humour and encourage people to think.
Memes in Bangladesh politics, a symbol of movement
The only language of protest for the Gen-Z generation is now memes. Whether it is the Hong Kong democracy movement in 2019, Indian farmers' movement against new agricultural law in 2021, Bangladesh's July movement or Bangladesh politics in 2024, memes have become powerful tools for shaping public opinion.
Some viral memes
A goat changes relations: Just one goat made big changes. Iffat’s goat incident brought to light the corruption of former National Board of Revenue official Matiur Rahman -- and changed relations between father and son.
"Peon" can't do without helicopter: A "peon" was dismissed for illegally earning 4 billion taka. Sheikh Hasina’s statement created a stir on the internet. Md Jahangir Alam’s bank account worth 6.27 billion taka has come out.
Coolie to millionaire: Former driver Abed Ali, a member of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission, had a movie-like rags to riches story. His name has emerged as the ringleader of the question paper leak.
The online world was abuzz with memes protesting the Internet shutdown across the country.
Other memes that have resonated with the July movement are Run away from your beloved, Don’t get excited and Sheikh Hasina never runs away. These have inspired the new generation to get organised.
In this age of digital activism, memes prove that the language of protest is not always harsh or serious. Intelligent humour and simple presentation can play a powerful role in bringing about social change.