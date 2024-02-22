The dark side of the meme culture

This widespread adoption of memes has given rise to concerns regarding the alarming presence of sexism and misogyny within the social media platforms, particularly on Facebook. Users of this platform often perceive these memes as harmless and light-hearted social interaction as they are cloaked in harmless humour, making them appear innocent at first glance. Additionally, the anonymity afforded by the online environment makes it challenging to trace the creators of these memes. Yet, the harmful implications arise when these memes become vehicles for the dissemination of sexist and misogynistic ideas, perpetuating the marginalisation of specific societal groups. The combination of freedom of expression and online anonymity is facilitating the reinforcement of negative beliefs, including gender stereotypes and patriarchal ideology, within sexist content shared by internet users globally.

While surfing through facebook, I repetitively came across a meme where an animated picture of an old age couple in a car was used. The couple are wearing seatbelts; the male partner is shown driving; but the female partner has an additional belt tightly fastened around her mouth. The accompanying written discourse with the picture states, “New seatbelt design: 45% fewer car accidents.” The combination of the textual and the visual discourse suggests that this design with an extra belt tightened around the female partner’s mouth leads to fewer car accidents, suggesting that the female partner's silence is a contributing factor to the reduction of car accidents. The meme initially seems very funny but any sane person can identify the hidden message the meme implied. This depiction clearly objectifies the woman, reducing her agency and presenting her as some passive object to be controlled or silenced and thus perpetuating a power dynamic that disempowers them. Not only that, the meme also violates that woman’s autonomy by normalizing force on her to put that belt on her mouth and trivializes misogyny by using humor as a mask to diminish the seriousness of the underlying sexist and violent messages conveyed. Furthermore, the meme generalized the common stereotype idea that women always talk too much or do something that drives their male partner to a level when risks of accidents arise and women are to blame for that.

Another common meme that circulates on meme pages features pictures of transgender individuals, women from non-white ethnic groups, single mothers, and individuals with diverse body types that do not conform to the patriarchal definition of beauty. The textual message of those memes urges Facebook users to tag their handsome friends for a possible match with the women depicted in the pictures. Such memes imply that women who are transgender, single mothers, or from non-white ethnic backgrounds or have diverse body types other than slim figure are considered unattractive, and their conditions are meant to be ridiculed, furthering harmful colonial and racial notions.