Awami League’s game: Who does it want to play with and win?

There was a possibility of a two-party system emerging in Bangladesh, just as in the United States and the United Kingdom. That was the idea which the public got from the four national parliamentary elections that took place following the success of the anti-autocracy movement. If Awami League was in power, BNP would be the main opposition. If BNP was at the helm, Awami League would be in the main opposition. It would be a contest of equals. They would have served to complement each other in restoring democracy.

But the big question mark that plagues the political circles is, whose fault is it that this has been foiled? If BNP is responsible for the 1/11 change of guard, Awami League cannot shrug off the responsibility of the prevailing crisis revolving around the election.

The bottom line is, our politics is not on a healthy course. Nor is democracy functioning properly. The minimum working relationship required in a democracy between the ruling party and the opposition, is almost entirely absent in Bangladesh. The political parties seek their own victory through the destruction of their rivals. Yet the basics of democracy are tolerance and respect towards dissenting views.